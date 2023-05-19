Jim Brown death: NFL Legend Jim Brown Passes Away at Age 87

BREAKING: NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown dead at 87

The NFL world is in mourning as legendary running back Jim Brown has passed away at the age of 87. Brown, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971, was one of the greatest players to ever step on the gridiron.

A Hall of Fame Career

Jim Brown played for the Cleveland Browns from 1957 to 1965, earning nine Pro Bowl selections and three NFL MVP awards during his illustrious career. He led the league in rushing yards eight times and in rushing touchdowns five times.

Brown retired from the NFL at the age of 29, with 12,312 rushing yards and 106 rushing touchdowns. He held the record for career rushing yards until Walter Payton surpassed him in 1984.

A Trailblazer and Activist

Brown was not only a dominant athlete on the field, but also a trailblazer and activist off the field. He was a vocal advocate for civil rights and social justice, and was involved in the Black Power movement during the 1960s and 1970s.

After retiring from football, Brown pursued a career in acting and appeared in several films, including “The Dirty Dozen” and “Any Given Sunday.” He also founded the Amer-I-Can program, which helps gang members and other at-risk individuals turn their lives around.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Jim Brown’s impact on the NFL and American society cannot be overstated. He was a trailblazer both on and off the field, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of athletes and activists.

Despite his passing, Jim Brown’s memory will live on through the countless lives he touched and the countless achievements he accomplished.

Tributes Pour In

As news of Jim Brown’s passing spread, tributes poured in from across the sports world and beyond.

“I’m heartbroken by the news of Jim Brown’s passing,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “He was not only one of the greatest players in NFL history, but also a trailblazer and activist who paved the way for future generations. His legacy will live on forever.”

“RIP to one of the greatest to ever do it,” tweeted former NFL running back LaDainian Tomlinson. “Jim Brown was a true legend on and off the field.”

Former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also paid tribute to Brown, saying, “Jim Brown was a giant in every sense of the word. His contributions to the NFL and to American society will never be forgotten.”

A Sad Day for the NFL

Jim Brown’s passing is a sad day for the NFL and for sports fans everywhere. He will be remembered not only for his incredible talent on the football field, but also for his tireless work to make the world a better place.

Rest in peace, Jim Brown. Your legacy will live on forever.

