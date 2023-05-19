Jim Brown, NFL Hall-of-Fame RB and Social Activist, Passes Away at 87

NFL Hall-of-Fame RB, social activist Jim Brown dead at 87

Jim Brown, one of the greatest football players of all time and a renowned social activist, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the age of 87. Brown had been battling several health issues in recent years and was receiving hospice care at his home in Los Angeles at the time of his death.

Brown’s Football Career

Jim Brown was born on February 17, 1936, in St. Simons Island, Georgia. He attended Syracuse University, where he played college football and became a three-time All-American. In 1957, Brown was drafted by the Cleveland Browns as the sixth overall pick in the NFL draft.

Over his nine-year career with the Browns, Brown established himself as one of the greatest running backs in NFL history. He won three NFL MVP awards and led the league in rushing eight times. He retired in 1965 as the NFL’s all-time leading rusher with 12,312 yards and 106 touchdowns, records that would stand for nearly two decades.

Brown’s Activism

Despite his success on the football field, Jim Brown is perhaps just as well-known for his activism off the field. He was a prominent figure in the civil rights movement and used his platform as an athlete to advocate for social justice and equality.

In 1967, Brown organized the Cleveland Summit, a meeting of prominent African American athletes who discussed issues of race and politics in sports. The summit was a pivotal moment in sports history and helped to pave the way for greater activism among athletes in the years that followed.

Brown was also involved in various other social and political causes throughout his life. He supported Muhammad Ali’s decision to refuse induction into the military during the Vietnam War and was a vocal critic of the war himself. He was an advocate for prison reform and worked to improve conditions for inmates in California’s correctional facilities. He also founded the Amer-I-Can program, which aimed to provide life skills and education to at-risk youth.

Brown’s Legacy

Jim Brown’s impact on the NFL and on society as a whole cannot be overstated. He was a trailblazer both on and off the field and set an example for future generations of athletes and activists. His legacy will continue to inspire and motivate people for years to come.

In recognition of his contributions to the game of football and to society, Jim Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971. He was also named to the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team in 2019.

Conclusion

The passing of Jim Brown is a great loss to the sports world and to society as a whole. He was a true legend and a hero to many. However, his legacy will live on, and his impact will continue to be felt for generations to come.

