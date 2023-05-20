“Jim Brown wives”: A Comprehensive Look into Jim Brown’s Personal Life: How Many Wives Did He Have?

Exploring Jim Brown’s Marriages

The late great Jim Brown was one of the best players in NFL history, and his résumé could make Saquon Barkley blush. There hasn’t been another Jim Brown, and the NFL lost one of their greatest-ever players yesterday.

Jim Brown married twice during his time on Earth. He married his first wife, Sue Brown (née Jones), in September 1959. They parted ways in 1972, and Brown went on to marry his second wife, Monique, in 1997. Let’s take a closer look at his wives and marriages.

Sue Brown (née Jones), September 1959

Jim Brown married former Sue Jones in September 1959. They welcomed twins, Kevin and Kim, in 1960 and another son, James Jr., in 1962. The marriage lasted almost a decade before Sue filed for divorce in 1968 because of “gross neglect.” It was not made official until 1972, and Sue was granted $100 per month in child support for their three children, plus $2,500 a month in alimony.

Monique Brown, 1997

Jim married his second wife, model Monique Brown in 1997, and they welcomed two children, Aris and Morgan. The marriage wasn’t exactly rosy, as in 1999, Jim was charged with allegedly making terroristic threats against Monique. He was also accused of vandalism for allegedly shattering a window in her Jaguar with a shovel. Jim was sentenced to community service, domestic violence counseling, and probation for his crimes, but he ignored the terms and ultimately was sentenced to jail for six months. In 2002, he was released after serving three months in prison. It was the last time Brown got into trouble while married to Monique.

After his death on May 19, 2023, Monique took to Instagram with an emotional statement regarding the loss of her significant other. The statement reads, “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown; he passed peacefully last night at our Los Angeles home. He was an activist, actor, and football star to the world. He was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather to our family. Our hearts are broken…” The post was accompanied by a touching picture of both of them, with Monique kissing Jim on the forehead.

Jim Brown’s personal life was not without its ups and downs, but his contributions to football and activism will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, Jim Brown.

News Source : Nick Igbokwe

Source Link :How many wives did Jim Brown have? All you need to know about late NFL icon’s personal life/