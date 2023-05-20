Jim Brown’s passing deeply felt by the NFL community. || #RememberingJimBrown

NFL mourns the death of Jim Brown

The National Football League (NFL) is in mourning following the death of Jim Brown. The legendary running back, who played for the Cleveland Browns from 1957 to 1965, passed away at the age of 84 on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

A True Legend

Jim Brown is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler and an eight-time First-Team All-Pro selection during his career. Brown rushed for 12,312 yards and scored 106 touchdowns in just nine seasons, retiring at the age of 30. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971.

But Brown’s impact on the game of football went beyond just his on-field performances. He was a trailblazer for African American players, breaking down barriers and paving the way for future generations. Brown was also a vocal advocate for civil rights and social justice throughout his life.

Reactions from the NFL Community

Upon hearing the news of Brown’s passing, members of the NFL community took to social media to pay tribute to the legend.

“Jim Brown was a true icon of our game and a trailblazer who paved the way for so many players who came after him,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “His contributions to the game of football and to society as a whole will never be forgotten. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Other NFL players and coaches also shared their memories and admiration for Brown.

“Jim Brown was the epitome of greatness,” said former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Steve Young. “He was a force on the field and a leader off it. He will be deeply missed.”

“Jim Brown was a true legend and a hero to so many of us,” said current Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb. “He inspired generations of players and his legacy will live on forever.”

A Life Well-Lived

Jim Brown’s impact on the game of football and society as a whole cannot be overstated. He was a true trailblazer and a champion for civil rights and social justice. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of players and fans for years to come.

Rest in peace, Jim Brown.

