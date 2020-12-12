Jim Burns Death -Dead – Obituary : Illinois Secretary of State Inspector General Jim Burns has Died .
Illinois Secretary of State Inspector General Jim Burns has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
I am deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected death of my dear friend and coworker, Illinois Secretary of State Inspector General Jim Burns. Burns was a committed public servant who spent much of his life fighting against corruption and protecting the public trust. pic.twitter.com/QSaMhxUolg
— IL SOS Office (@ILSecOfState) December 11, 2020
