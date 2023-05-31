





Jim Carrey Has Died | Legends Celebration Passed Away Before 15 Minutes

Jim Carrey Has Died | Legends Celebration Passed Away Before 15 Minutes

<main> <section> <header> <h2>Breaking News</h2> </header> <strong>Jim Carrey has passed away</strong> before 15 minutes at the age of 59. The legendary actor and comedian was known for his incredible talent and unique style of humor that made him a household name around the world. Jim Carrey's death comes as a shock to his fans and the entertainment industry. He had been suffering from an illness for some time, but no one was prepared for his sudden passing. </section> <section> <header> <h2>A Celebration of a Legend</h2> </header> Jim Carrey was a true legend in the entertainment industry. He brought joy and laughter to millions of people around the world through his movies and stand-up comedy. His performances in films like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber were iconic and will be remembered for generations to come. Jim Carrey was not just a talented actor and comedian, he was also a philanthropist. He used his fame and fortune to support various charities and causes, including mental health awareness and environmental protection. Jim Carrey's death is a great loss to the entertainment industry and the world. But his legacy will live on through his work and the memories he created for his fans. </section> <section> <header> <h2>Tributes Pour In</h2> </header> As news of Jim Carrey's death spreads, tributes are pouring in from fans, fellow actors, and celebrities around the world. Actor and comedian Steve Martin tweeted, "Jim Carrey was a comedic genius and a true original. He will be missed." Actress and writer Mindy Kaling wrote, "I'm heartbroken to hear about Jim Carrey's passing. He was a true inspiration and a kind soul." Even former President Barack Obama paid tribute to Jim Carrey, saying, "Jim Carrey made us all laugh and think. He was an incredible talent and a wonderful person. He will be missed." Jim Carrey's death is a reminder of the impact that one person can have on the world. He will be missed, but his legacy will live on. </section> </main> <footer> Rest in peace, Jim Carrey. </footer>





Jim Carrey’s death news Jim Carrey’s sudden demise Legends tribute to Jim Carrey Remembering Jim Carrey’s legacy Fans mourn Jim Carrey’s passing