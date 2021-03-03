Jim Connolly Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jim Connolly has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

Jim Connolly died suddenly last week, homeless in Dublin he was found dead in a hotel room. His family have new babies to look after & would really appreciate any help towards funeral expenses all going to Murphy’s Funeral Home in Edenmore Dublin https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-funeral-costs-for-jim-connolly

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.