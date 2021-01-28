Jim Cunningham Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :writer, teacher, mentor, and all around good person, Jim Cunningham has Died .
I was shocked to learn that the wonderful writer, teacher, mentor, and all around good person, Jim Cunningham, has died. My deepest condolences to Elsie and all of Jim's family, students, and loved ones.
— Druh Farrell (@DruhFarrell) January 28, 2021
