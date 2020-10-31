Jim Davis Death -Dead-Obituaries : Former FBI Agent who help captured Saddam Hussein has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Jim Davis, Former FBI Agent who help captured Saddam Hussein has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 30, 2020.

Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Jim Davis. Jim was a great man and a leader in the law enforcement community. My prayers are with his family. https://t.co/EY1O4jlSme — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) October 31, 2020

Tributes

What a loss. Jim was an extraordinary public servant. Whether overseas or at home, he was dedicated to public safety and we will miss him greatly.

https://t.co/dPQ7wpYxJW — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) October 31, 2020