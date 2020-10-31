Jim Davis Death -Dead-Obituaries : Former FBI Agent who help captured Saddam Hussein has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Jim Davis, Former FBI Agent who help captured Saddam Hussein has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 30, 2020.
“Congressman Ken Buck on Twitter: “Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Jim Davis. Jim was a great man and a leader in the law enforcement community. My prayers are with his family. ”
Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Jim Davis. Jim was a great man and a leader in the law enforcement community.
My prayers are with his family. https://t.co/EY1O4jlSme
— Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) October 31, 2020
Tributes
What a loss. Jim was an extraordinary public servant. Whether overseas or at home, he was dedicated to public safety and we will miss him greatly.
https://t.co/dPQ7wpYxJW
— Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) October 31, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.