Jim Duren Death -Dead : Jim Duren, Founding band director at Oak Mountain High School has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Jim Duren, Founding band director at Oak Mountain High School has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 6, 2020.

“Oak Mountain Band on Twitter: “The Oak Mountain Band family is deeply saddened to share the news of Jim Duren’s passing. Mr. Duren was the founding band director at Oak Mountain High School and served in this role from 1999-2012. ”

The Oak Mountain Band family is deeply saddened to share the news of Jim Duren’s passing. Mr. Duren was the founding band director at Oak Mountain High School and served in this role from 1999-2012. pic.twitter.com/cyiexIKQFH — Oak Mountain Band (@OakMountainBand) November 6, 2020

Tributes

———————— –