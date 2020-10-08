Jim Dwyer Death – Dead : Jim Dwyer Obituary : Pulitzer Prize-winning Reporter Dies at 63, Cause of Death Unknown.
Jim Dwyer, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter, columnist and author whose stylish journalism captured the human dramas of New York City for readers of New York Newsday, The Daily News and The New York Times for nearly four decades, died on Thursday in Manhattan. He was 63, according to a statement posted online on October 8. 2020 by the New York Times
Ms. Sheridan
If you were my student, then you may remember a unit about the impact of media in which we analyzed how the media portrayed he wrongfully accused Yusuf Salaam, Korey Wise, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, and Raymond Santana as guilty before a trial took place.
Jim Dwyer, a NYC journalist, was one of the doc’s narrators. He testified to the failure of NY media, himself included, to critically look at the info presented by prosecutors & police. He passed away today. His legacy of investigating social inequity remains.
In one of his final columns, Jim Dwyer wrote movingly of his great-grandmother, who delivered food each day amid the influenza pandemic of 1918 to her daughter’s family in Co. Kerry, and draws a parallel to the vital work of hospital cooks during COVID-19. https://t.co/C2CeQh4BlY
— Irish Consulate NYC (@IrelandinNY) October 8, 2020
I worked with Jim Dwyer, Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist on The Ram. We resided in the same dorm (A-House) for two years. He worked for both the NY Times and Newsday. RIP. Class of 1980 Fordham University Facebook site: https://facebook.com/groups/537184563628982/about/…
Kevin Bergin.
