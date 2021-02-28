Jim Evans Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jim Evans has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @BarryJonesBox: British Boxing lost one of its own last night. A great boxing man and more than that, a lovely friendly man.

RIP Jim Evans.🙏❤️Read More —————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.