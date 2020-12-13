Jim Fisher Death -Dead – Obituary : Jim Fisher has Died .
Jim Fisher has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
The club would like to pass on our condolences to the family & friends of the late Jim Fisher, a former club premiership footballer & cricketer over many years! A well loved family man & clubman! https://t.co/3rnDLF2Q89 pic.twitter.com/nbAoFH6ixr
— Greta FNC (@gretafnc) December 13, 2020
