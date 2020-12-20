Jim Fuhs Death -Dead – Obituary : Jim Fuhs has Died .
Jim Fuhs has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Our condolences to the family of Jim Fuhs who passed away on December 14, 2020. Jim was the founder of Manitowoc American Legion Baseball, a coach, volunteer, veteran, and long time contributor and supporter of baseball in Manitowoc. His presence will be greatly missed.
— MantyLegion Baseball (@mantylegion) December 20, 2020
