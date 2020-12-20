Jim Fuhs Death -Dead – Obituary : Jim Fuhs has Died .

By | December 20, 2020
0 Comment

Jim Fuhs Death -Dead – Obituary : Jim Fuhs has Died .

Jim Fuhs has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

MantyLegion Baseball @mantylegion Our condolences to the family of Jim Fuhs who passed away on December 14, 2020. Jim was the founder of Manitowoc American Legion Baseball, a coach, volunteer, veteran, and long time contributor and supporter of baseball in Manitowoc. His presence will be greatly missed.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.