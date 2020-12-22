Jim Graham Death -Obituary – Dead : Jim Graham of Abc has Died .

Jim Graham of Abc has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.

Very sad to hear today that Jim Graham has passed away. Not just a great newsreader, a lovely guy as well. Jim would collect ooshies when he went shopping and give them to people in the newsroom he knew had kids. Always had time for a chat and a joke. The newsroom will miss him. — Tim Callanan (@MrTimCallanan) December 22, 2020

Jeremy Lee 1 hr · Very sorry to hear about the passing of Jim Graham – one of the most magnificent voices ever to grace the ABC’s airwaves – it felt like a minor earthquake sitting next to him when he was talking… And he was a lovely man as well – always happy to play along with whatever bizarre idea we would throw at him and extremely generous with his time. I’m sure the Melbourne newsroom will miss him greatly, and we’ll all miss hearing that voice…

Source: (20+) Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –

Danielle Irving wrote

I only know him as THE voice.

Such a voice. It oozed authority and wisdom and compassion and agreeableness.

Devastating news for his family/friends 💔

Phil Hoye wrote

He had that sound. He was like the newspaper in the morning

Lisa Greenough wrote

Oh my goodnesss! Was it a shock passing? I was only listening to him reading the news recently!

Annie Johnsson wrote

Oh no. That’s incredibly sad. His was a voice that always comforted and informed. RIP and thank you Jim Graham.

Leeann Abbott wrote

I heard this very sad news on the radio today and will say it stopped me in my tracks. Some reflection was had. He will be very much missed from the airwaves.

Max Pendleton wrote

On this sad day it’s good to hear so many positive anecdotes about Jim Graham. The #ABC audience has lost a recognised and trusted voice, but the @abcmelbourne family has lost a member. Thoughts are with the whole team.

Erin Somerville @erinbsomerville wrote

We will certainly miss our ABC colleague Jim Graham. A true radio master who at times scared the bejesus out of me Face with tears of joy, but also was incredibly patient, warm & famously deadpan when we regularly hassled him for his time. He taught me a lot and I’ll miss his booming G’days.

