Jim Hallihan Death -Dead :Former Iowa State basketball assistant has died..

Jim Hallihan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 20, 2020.

“Fran Fraschilla on Twitter: “Sad news. Jim Hallihan was an incredible role model for young coaches. Always enjoyed our good-natured Ohio U-Miami (OH) rivalry banter. He was a kind man. RIP, Jim. ”

Sad news. Jim Hallihan was an incredible role model for young coaches. Always enjoyed our good-natured Ohio U-Miami (OH) rivalry banter. He was a kind man. RIP, Jim. @CycloneMBB https://t.co/Kc6h0ovQ9s — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) November 20, 2020

Tributes

Former Iowa State basketball assistant, Iowa Games director Jim Hallihan dies at age 75 https://t.co/6OvuPAPjDO via @DMRegister — Randy Peterson (@RandyPete) November 20, 2020

Mark Lane @Mark_M_Lane wrote I loved Johnny Orr & Cyclone basketball, but when I think of Jim Hallihan the first thing that comes to mind is CharacterCounts!, Pursuing Victory w/ Honor, & the Mike Hlas @Hlas wrote

Jim Hallihan, a member of Johnny Orr’s Iowa State men’s basketball coaching staff for 12 years, died today. He was 75. He was such a gentleman, and a great friend to sports in Iowa at Iowa State, and later as executive director of the Iowa Games.

Our thoughts and prayers are with with family, friends and former players of longtime Johnny Orr assistant, Jim Hallihan. 🔗 https://t.co/RUxijSw4W0#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/ERFpaUuNuA — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) November 20, 2020

Mike Hlas @Hlas wrote

Jim Hallihan, a member of Johnny Orr’s Iowa State men’s basketball coaching staff for 12 years, died today. He was 75. He was such a gentleman, and a great friend to sports in Iowa at Iowa State, and later as executive director of the Iowa Games. Iowa Games @IowaGames wrote

It is a very sad day here at the Iowa Games. Former executive director, Jim Hallihan, passed away this morning. Jim was an amazing man and a great leader. He is the reason the Iowa Sports Foundation is where it is today! He will be dearly missed. RIP Jim

In 2015 the Iowa Games Sportsmanship Award was renamed the Jim Hallihan Sportsmanship Award. Hallihan always displayed great character and preached good sportsmanship to all athletes. Today we lost a great one. RIP Jim. Read more at https://t.co/KTpxPxVxAg. pic.twitter.com/l9rljqYGF0 — Iowa Games (@IowaGames) November 20, 2020