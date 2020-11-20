Jim Hallihan Death -Dead :Former Iowa State basketball assistant has died..

By | November 20, 2020
0 Comment

Jim Hallihan Death -Dead :Former Iowa State basketball assistant has died..

Jim Hallihan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 20, 2020.

“Fran Fraschilla on Twitter: “Sad news. Jim Hallihan was an incredible role model for young coaches. Always enjoyed our good-natured Ohio U-Miami (OH) rivalry banter. He was a kind man. RIP, Jim. ”

Tributes 

Mark Lane @Mark_M_Lane wrote 

I loved Johnny Orr & Cyclone basketball, but when I think of Jim Hallihan the first thing that comes to mind is CharacterCounts!, Pursuing Victory w/ Honor, & the

Mike Hlas @Hlas wrote 
Jim Hallihan, a member of Johnny Orr’s Iowa State men’s basketball coaching staff for 12 years, died today. He was 75. He was such a gentleman, and a great friend to sports in Iowa at Iowa State, and later as executive director of the Iowa Games.

Mike Hlas @Hlas wrote 
Jim Hallihan, a member of Johnny Orr’s Iowa State men’s basketball coaching staff for 12 years, died today. He was 75. He was such a gentleman, and a great friend to sports in Iowa at Iowa State, and later as executive director of the Iowa Games.

Iowa Games @IowaGames wrote 
It is a very sad day here at the Iowa Games. Former executive director, Jim Hallihan, passed away this morning. Jim was an amazing man and a great leader. He is the reason the Iowa Sports Foundation is where it is today! He will be dearly missed.

RIP Jim

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Jim Hallihan Death -Dead :Former Iowa State basketball assistant has died..

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.