Jim Hanifan Death -Dead – Obituaries: Coach Jim Hanifan has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Coach Jim Hanifan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

“Ottis OJ Anderson on Twitter: “Rest in peace to one of my most influential coaches. Jim Hanifan helped mold me into the professional football player I was. Thank you Coach, Rest in sweet peace with the lord.🙏 My sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Rest in peace to one of my most influential coaches. Jim Hanifan helped mold me into the professional football player I was. Thank you Coach, Rest in sweet peace with the lord.🙏 My sincere condolences to his family and friends. @BigRed_STL — Ottis OJ Anderson (@OJAnderson24) November 26, 2020

Tributes

R.I.P. Jim Hanifan, whose masterful work as an offensive-line guru for three decades in the NFL was surpassed only by his exquisite weaving of expletives into a tapestry of profanity. pic.twitter.com/n8TYcnfhDw — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 26, 2020

R.I.P. Jim Hanifan (September 21, 1933 – November 25, 2020). Hanifan, 87, was a longtime NFL coach. Hanifan was best known for being an offensive line coach & the St. Louis Cardinals football head coach. Hanifan was the Cardinals head coach from 1980-1985.#JimHanifan#Cardinals pic.twitter.com/inhIWSjHZi — Poeskie’s Sports News Alert (@PoeskieA) November 26, 2020

St. Louis Football Cardinals @BigRed_STL wrote

Just received some bad news. Former Big Red head coach Jim Hanifan passed away last night in his sleep. He was 87 years old. I’ll pass on more info as I get it and post a tribute later tonight or first thing in the morning. RIP Coach.