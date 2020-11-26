Jim Hanifan Death -Dead – Obituaries: Coach Jim Hanifan has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

November 26, 2020
0 Comment

Coach Jim Hanifan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

“Ottis OJ Anderson on Twitter: “Rest in peace to one of my most influential coaches. Jim Hanifan helped mold me into the professional football player I was. Thank you Coach, Rest in sweet peace with the lord.🙏 My sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Tributes 

St. Louis Football Cardinals @BigRed_STL wrote
Just received some bad news. Former Big Red head coach Jim Hanifan passed away last night in his sleep. He was 87 years old. I’ll pass on more info as I get it and post a tribute later tonight or first thing in the morning. RIP Coach.

