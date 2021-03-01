Jim Hanson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jim Hanson has Died .

RT @WestPointCOH: #oralhistory We are saddened to report the death of Jim Hanson. He served two tours in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot, and flew missions to map parts of Central and South America. Watch him recount stories of his experiences: https://www.westpointcoh.org/interviews/we-were-all-miserable-together-combat-and-camaraderie-in-vietnam



