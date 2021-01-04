Jim Herdzik Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former Erie School Board member Jim Herdzik has Died .
Former Erie School Board member Jim Herdzik has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Former Erie School Board member Jim Herdzik has died. Sources close to the family say he had suffered from COVID-19 recently. https://t.co/lf3Ck1uqPX pic.twitter.com/MQ8RFZiSsK
— Erie News Now (@ErieNewsNow) January 4, 2021
