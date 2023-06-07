Jim Hines, Renowned Olympian and NFL Wide Receiver, Passes Away at Age 76

Jim Hines, Olympic Champion Sprinter and NFL Receiver, Passes Away at 76

Jim Hines, the legendary athlete who won gold medals in the 100-meter dash and the 4×100-meter relay at the 1968 Summer Olympics, has died at the age of 76. Hines was also a standout wide receiver in the National Football League (NFL).

Hines set a world record in the 100-meter dash at the Olympics, becoming the first man to run the distance in under 10 seconds. He also helped the United States win gold in the relay event.

After his Olympic success, Hines pursued a career in professional football. He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 1968 AFL draft and played three seasons in the NFL, including a stint with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Throughout his life, Hines remained a beloved figure in the world of sports and a source of inspiration for many young athletes. He will be deeply missed.

