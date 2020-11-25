Jim Keen Sr Death -Dead – Obituaries: A true gentleman and loyal Wolverine has Died A true gentleman and loyal Wolverine.
Jim Keen Sr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 24, 2020.
Thankful for all the laughs, pearls of wisdom and wonderful memories with Jim Keen Sr.
A true gentleman and loyal Wolverine — I’m going to miss this beautiful soul! My thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the entire Keen family. pic.twitter.com/5xPmDqJuIA
— Sean Bormet (@Sean_Bormet) November 25, 2020
