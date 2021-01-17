Jim Kopp Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jim Kopp, owner of the Family Drive-In in Stephens City, VA, has died of COVID-19 .
Jim Kopp has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 17. 2020.
Many of us recall drive-in theaters, which are more popular now. So sad that Jim Kopp, owner of the Family Drive-In in Stephens City, VA, has died of COVID-19. https://t.co/r57I3vJmzX
— Vesuvia Adelia (@VesuviaAdelia) January 17, 2021
