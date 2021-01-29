Jim MacGeorge Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jim MacGeorge (voice of Bort on Mighty Orbots) has Died .

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Really saddened to hear that Jim MacGeorge (voice of Bort on Mighty Orbots) passed away this year on Jan. 16. Thanks for lending your voice to my favorite neurotic worrywart transforming robot, sir. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qZtPPGvtoE — Andy-Oh! – New Decade Edition (@GoGoAndyRobo) January 29, 2021

