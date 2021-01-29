Jim MacGeorge Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jim MacGeorge (voice of Bort on Mighty Orbots) has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Jim MacGeorge (voice of Bort on Mighty Orbots) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Really saddened to hear that Jim MacGeorge (voice of Bort on Mighty Orbots) passed away this year on Jan. 16. Thanks for lending your voice to my favorite neurotic worrywart transforming robot, sir. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qZtPPGvtoE
— Andy-Oh! – New Decade Edition (@GoGoAndyRobo) January 29, 2021
Andy-Oh! – New Decade Edition @GoGoAndyRobo Really saddened to hear that Jim MacGeorge (voice of Bort on Mighty Orbots) passed away this year on Jan. 16. Thanks for lending your voice to my favorite neurotic worrywart transforming robot, sir. Rest in peace.
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.