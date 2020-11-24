Jim Marconi Death -Dead – Obituaries: Jim Marconi has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Jim Marconi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 24, 2020.
“Melbourne Racing Club on Twitter: “The MRC wishes to extend its condolences to the Marconi family on the recent loss of Jim as the wider industry mourns the passing of one of their true legends. Jim Marconi, forever and always a member of our Mornington family. ”
The MRC wishes to extend its condolences to the Marconi family on the recent loss of Jim as the wider industry mourns the passing of one of their true legends. Jim Marconi, forever and always a member of our Mornington family. pic.twitter.com/Lthc7sRoql
— Melbourne Racing Club (@MelbRacingClub) November 24, 2020
Tributes
