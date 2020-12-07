Jim Marsh Death -Dead – Obituary :Athletic Director Jim Marsh has Died .

Jim Marsh Death -Dead – Obituary :Athletic Director Jim Marsh has Died .

Athletic Director Jim Marsh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

HillsboroCitySchools @HCSDistrictNews Please continue to keep the Marsh family and the entire East Clinton community at the center of your thoughts and prayers upon the passing of Athletic Director Jim Marsh a graduate of Hillsboro High School. He was a true friend and loyal supporter of athletics at EC and beyond.

