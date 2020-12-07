Jim Marsh Death -Dead – Obituary :Athletic Director Jim Marsh has Died .
Athletic Director Jim Marsh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Please continue to keep the Marsh family and the entire East Clinton community at the center of your thoughts and prayers upon the passing of Athletic Director Jim Marsh a graduate of Hillsboro High School. He was a true friend and loyal supporter of athletics at EC and beyond.
— HillsboroCitySchools (@HCSDistrictNews) December 7, 2020
HillsboroCitySchools @HCSDistrictNews Please continue to keep the Marsh family and the entire East Clinton community at the center of your thoughts and prayers upon the passing of Athletic Director Jim Marsh a graduate of Hillsboro High School. He was a true friend and loyal supporter of athletics at EC and beyond.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.