Jim McGlynn Death -Obituary – Dead : Jim McGlynn has Died .

Jim McGlynn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Georgina Hegarty 7 hrs  · Jimmy boy you will be sadly missed rip big man another legend gone YOUTUBE.COM Jim McGlynn Interview with Jim McGlynn from 2007.

Vickii Gallagher wrote
This has made me so sad, 2020 sucks. RIP jim

Martin Brogan wrote
James was James. Like myself he was born into the first 4 cottages built in the mountain top many years ago. He left there every day and arrived home every night vocally as he most certainly did,but like it or not he was 1 of our own. Rip James.

