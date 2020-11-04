Jim McLean Death -Dead : Former manager, Jim McLean has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Former manager, Jim McLean has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 4, 2020.
“Fife Flyers on Twitter: “The club is saddened to hear of the passing of former manager, Jim McLean. ”
The club is saddened to hear of the passing of former manager, Jim McLean. https://t.co/I3I4wOlxSt
— Fife Flyers (@FifeFlyers) November 4, 2020
Tributes
🎙NEW from Press Box:
Here’s one for The Arab Peoples.
“In Conversation with Micky Mellon.”
Micky on coaching success, his reputation, tactical approach, player-recruitment, Jim McLean, knowing DUFC’s history and more.
Subscribe/listen here👇https://t.co/TeM9fn5O66
— Graham Spiers (@GrahamSpiers) November 4, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.