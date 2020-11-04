Jim McLean Death -Dead : Former manager, Jim McLean has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Former manager, Jim McLean has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 4, 2020.

“Fife Flyers on Twitter: “The club is saddened to hear of the passing of former manager, Jim McLean. ”

The club is saddened to hear of the passing of former manager, Jim McLean. https://t.co/I3I4wOlxSt — Fife Flyers (@FifeFlyers) November 4, 2020

Tributes

🎙NEW from Press Box: Here’s one for The Arab Peoples. “In Conversation with Micky Mellon.” Micky on coaching success, his reputation, tactical approach, player-recruitment, Jim McLean, knowing DUFC’s history and more. Subscribe/listen here👇https://t.co/TeM9fn5O66 — Graham Spiers (@GrahamSpiers) November 4, 2020