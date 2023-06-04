“Jim Miller UFC finishes”: What do the record books say about Jim Miller’s finish record in UFC history?

Jim Miller: The UFC Veteran Eyeing UFC 300

At UFC Vegas 74, Jim Miller put on a spectacular performance by knocking out newcomer Jesse Butler in just 23 seconds. This victory cemented Miller’s status as the fighter with the most wins in UFC history, with a record of 25 victories to his name. Miller’s opponent, Butler, had accepted the fight on short notice and faced an uphill battle against the seasoned veteran known for his durability and experience in the sport.

From the start of the bout, Butler swung wildly, which allowed Miller to counter with more force and accuracy than Butler had anticipated. Miller quickly pushed Butler against the cage and landed a crushing left hook to the chin, followed by a left uppercut that sent Butler to the ground. With this victory, Miller recorded his 17th finish in his UFC career, trailing only behind Charles Oliveira with 19 finishes.

Jim Miller now holds several records in the UFC lightweight division, including the most victories with 22 wins, the most finishes with 15, and the most fight time with a total of 6 hours, 19 minutes, and 22 seconds inside the octagon. In a post-fight interview, Miller acknowledged his opponent’s willingness to step in as a late replacement for Jared Gordon and credited his outstanding team for his victory.

Miller’s ultimate objective is to become the only fighter to compete at UFC 100, UFC 200, and UFC 300, leaving his mark on the annals of the sport. Miller has previously competed at UFC 100 and UFC 200 and now plans to go out on a high note by competing on the historic UFC 300 card, which will most likely take place next year. To accomplish this, Miller intends to maintain a consistent fight schedule and has done so by winning four of his last five fights between 2021 and 2023.

In the post-fight octagon interview, Miller stated, “I put the goal out there to get to [UFC] 300. I want to end my career the way I started my career, and that’s fighting as often as I can. At this point in my career, I just want to have good fights.”

Miller’s victory over Butler was the fastest of his illustrious career, surpassing his previous 58-second submission win against Clay Guida in 2019. Miller’s outstanding performance at UFC Vegas 74 has once again proven that he is a force to be reckoned with in the sport.

In conclusion, Jim Miller’s extraordinary performance at UFC Vegas 74 has cemented his status as the fighter with the most wins in UFC history. Miller’s records in the lightweight division and his desire to compete at UFC 300 make him a fighter to watch out for in the coming years. Miller’s love for the sport and his willingness to fight anyone on the UFC roster is a testament to his resilience and determination.

News Source : Abhishek Nambiar

Source Link :Does Jim Miller have the most finishes in UFC history? Here’s what the record books say/