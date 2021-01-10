Jim Moffett Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : UT donor, oil magnate Jim Bob Moffett has Died .

UT donor, oil magnate Jim Bob Moffett has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

1938-2021: UT donor, oil magnate Jim Bob Moffett has died https://t.co/Or3wfTjuXD via @statesman — 🅰🆁🆃🆂🆃🆁🅰🅳🅰 🅼🅰🅶🅰🆉🅸🅽🅴 (@Artstrada) January 10, 2021

@Artstrada 1938-2021: UT donor, oil magnate Jim Bob Moffett has died https://statesman.com/story/news/2021/01/09/legendary-ut-donor-mining-exec-jim-bob-moffett-dies-covid-19/6609960002/… via @statesman