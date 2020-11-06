Jim Neilson Death -Dead : Jim Neilson has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Jim Neilson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 6, 2020.

“Peter Young on Twitter: “Saddened to hear of the passing of Jim Neilson who played over a thousand games in the NHL and the final 35 games in WHA history with Edm. Loved by Manitoba’s hockey fraternity. ”

Saddened to hear of the passing of Jim Neilson who played over a thousand games in the NHL and the final 35 games in WHA history with Edm. Loved by Manitoba’s hockey fraternity. @staylorsports @UtilityVoice @Bladesvoice @RodBlackTSN @DarrenDreger pic.twitter.com/eknw2xNHfb — Peter Young (@pythesportsguy) November 6, 2020

Tributes

I had the pleasure of meeting this fine gentleman and he was my hockey hero when I was young hockey player. Jim Neilson, longtime NHL defenseman, dies at 79 https://t.co/sy5iTJNYj1 via @NHLdotcom — Burton (@JBSmokyday) November 6, 2020

The Rangers mourn the passing of Jim Neilson. The ultimate defensive defenseman, Jim’s quiet demeanor & selfless nature belied the integral role he played on some of the best teams in #NYR history. Our thoughts are with Jim’s family, friends & the countless people he influenced. pic.twitter.com/WuLlCBhy1c — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 6, 2020

I’m so sorry to hear his sad news. Jim Neilson was one of my favorites. A very good player who was a rock on the blue line for many years. — Stan (@knotholegang55) November 6, 2020

So saddened to hear of Jim Neilson’s passing, my favorite Ranger of all time. My sincere condolences to his family. Let’s get Jim inducted in the HHOF. Its a long time overdue. — Mikerangerman15 (@Mike68605507) November 6, 2020