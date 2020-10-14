Jim Nixon Death – Dead :Jim Nixon Obituary : Former Barons Coach Dies .
former Barons coach Jim “Ace” Nixon has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.
“Hanover Barons on Twitter: “The Hanover Barons are saddened to report that former Barons coach Jim “Ace” Nixon has passed away. Jim coached the Barons to many championships including a all ontario title in 1990-91 He is the winningest coach in Barons history”
— Hanover Barons (@HanoverBarons) October 14, 2020
Tributes
Prominent Hockey Player & Coach Jim Nixon Passes Away. Reflections From Former @HanoverBarons #Captain Bruce Angel. https://t.co/a2AXBfLYdP @NewsBayshore pic.twitter.com/xXivS809m5
— Fred Wallace (@BayshoreFred) October 14, 2020
