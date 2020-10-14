Jim Nixon Death – Dead :Jim Nixon Obituary : Former Barons Coach Dies .

By | October 14, 2020
0 Comment

Jim Nixon Death – Dead :Jim Nixon Obituary : Former Barons Coach Dies .

former Barons coach Jim “Ace” Nixon has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

“Hanover Barons on Twitter: “The Hanover Barons are saddened to report that former Barons coach Jim “Ace” Nixon has passed away. Jim coached the Barons to many championships including a all ontario title in 1990-91 He is the winningest coach in Barons history”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.