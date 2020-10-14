Jim Nixon Death – Dead :Jim Nixon Obituary : Former Barons Coach Dies .

former Barons coach Jim “Ace” Nixon has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

The Hanover Barons are saddened to report that former Barons coach Jim "Ace" Nixon has passed away. Jim coached the Barons to many championships including a all ontario title in 1990-91 He is the winningest coach in Barons history (1/2) pic.twitter.com/TNw9jexXxZ — Hanover Barons (@HanoverBarons) October 14, 2020

