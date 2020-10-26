Jim Norling Death – Dead : Jim Norling Obituary : New England Poker Dies at 34, Cause of Death Unknown.
New England poker Jim Norling has died, according to a statement posted online on October 25. 2020.
Awful news in the New England #poker community. Jim Norling died on Saturday at the age of 34. My condolences go out to his family who are suffering from a tragic and sudden loss this weekend. Jim most recently was working at Filótimo in Manchester.
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
I’ve been trying to find the words for this and I just can’t. We lost and incredible person and brother inJim Norling
. For 25 years I’ve been lucky enough to call you my friend and I am devastated at the thought of not having you around anymore. You truly were the best friend any of us could ever have. RIP Nore, I love you and miss you so much.
- Wow , 34 . Wtf . I didn’t know him but definitely hits home when someone in the poker community passes . My condolences to all his friends and family
- He was awesome Scott Gilman, you missed an opportunity to talk to one of the great ones. I will certainly miss his presence.So sorry Corey. Your friendship was special. Praying for all of you guys and his family. He was the best.
- Thinking of you, Corey. Jim had such a kind heart and was loved by so many. Keeping you in my thoughts during this difficult time.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.