Jim Pace Death -Dead-Obituaries : Motor Racer Jim Pace has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 14, 2020
0 Comment

Jim Pace Death –Dead-Obituaries : Motor Racer Jim Pace has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Motor racer Jim Pace has died, according to a statement posted online on November 13.  2020.
Name: Jim Pace
Nationality: United States of America
Date of birth: February 1, 1961 – Monticello, Mississippi
Date of death: November 13, 2020 – Ridgeland, Mississippi.
Pace began his career in the Barber Saab Pro Series in 1988. He soon moved to sports car racing and won the GTU class at the 1990 24 Hours of Daytona. Pace along with co-drivers Scott Sharp and Wayne Taylor drove their Riley & Scott Mk III to victory in the 1996 24 Hours of Daytona. Later that season he drove for the same team in the 24 Hours of Le Mans After years of only driving at Daytona or not at all, Pace returned to more regular drives in the Rolex Sports Car Series GT class in 2007. In 2008 he drove a Porsche 911 for The Racer’s Group and in 2009 drives for Farnbacher Loles Racing.
Pace attended Mississippi State University and resides in Ridgeland, Mississippi. According to https://www.facebook.com/thebestofmotorsport/
Image may contain: 1 person

Goodspeed my friend Jim Page 13/11/2020🏁

Posted by Who’s Who in Motor Racing on Friday, November 13, 2020

We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Historic Sportscar Racing  also confirmed his death in a Facebook post with the following statements.
is with great sadness, we have to announce the passing of our dear friend Jim Pace

To those who knew him, he was your friend, your brother, mentor and hero all wrapped into one. The consummate professional. Never a bad word, always a smile on his face.

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Paul Goyette wrote 
OMG, so sad to hear this news. Jim was an awesome instructor, mentor and fellow sportsman of the best kind! Our hearts and prayers go out to Jim’s family.

Russell Gee wrote 
This is indeed our friend Jim Pace. The classic Group C monster was not to be trifled with, not for the feint of heart and certainly not at night. And he was just the man to narrate this experience in his wonderful voice, calm, focused and just enough Mississippi to complete the picture. Oh how I loved this man…. Damn

Joe Fisher wrote 
My favorite instructor in all my Skip Barber classes, great humor, knowledge and a true gentleman. Clip that apex on your way thru the pearly gates Jim!.

Dean DeSantis wrote 
So Sad. Jim was without a doubt one of the nicest people I ever met. Always a smile and a nice compliment to be given, whether I deserved it or not. He will be truly missed!! I will miss his voice on the radio, his little smirk that he loved to give, and most importantly his true professionalism and what he brought to the many of us that have had the privilege of his expertise and his teaching capabilities to make us all better drivers and to truly enjoy what motorsport is all about. We love you Jim and we know you’ll be watching over us at every apex . Your the man!! Going to miss you

Michael G. Baley wrote 
The perfect gentleman racer. Proud to say I met him and lucky to be in his company for a period of time. Sad to know of his passing.

Gavin Freeman wrote 
Jim’s in car narration made me feel I was riding shotgun. So enjoyed his videos. RIP Jim, may your family know how the world respected and enjoyed his talents

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.