Jim Pace Death –Dead-Obituaries : Motor Racer Jim Pace has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Paul Goyette wrote

OMG, so sad to hear this news. Jim was an awesome instructor, mentor and fellow sportsman of the best kind! Our hearts and prayers go out to Jim’s family.

Russell Gee wrote

This is indeed our friend Jim Pace. The classic Group C monster was not to be trifled with, not for the feint of heart and certainly not at night. And he was just the man to narrate this experience in his wonderful voice, calm, focused and just enough Mississippi to complete the picture. Oh how I loved this man…. Damn

Joe Fisher wrote

My favorite instructor in all my Skip Barber classes, great humor, knowledge and a true gentleman. Clip that apex on your way thru the pearly gates Jim!.

Dean DeSantis wrote

So Sad. Jim was without a doubt one of the nicest people I ever met. Always a smile and a nice compliment to be given, whether I deserved it or not. He will be truly missed!! I will miss his voice on the radio, his little smirk that he loved to give, and most importantly his true professionalism and what he brought to the many of us that have had the privilege of his expertise and his teaching capabilities to make us all better drivers and to truly enjoy what motorsport is all about. We love you Jim and we know you’ll be watching over us at every apex . Your the man!! Going to miss you

Michael G. Baley wrote

The perfect gentleman racer. Proud to say I met him and lucky to be in his company for a period of time. Sad to know of his passing.

Gavin Freeman wrote

Jim’s in car narration made me feel I was riding shotgun. So enjoyed his videos. RIP Jim, may your family know how the world respected and enjoyed his talents