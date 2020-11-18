Jim Pass Death -Dead : Jim Pass has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Jim Pass has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.

“Bonnie-Lad on Twitter: “🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 ‘TRUE HERO’ Humble to the end… A Dunkirk & D-DAY war hero Jim Pass has died with coronavirus in a care home at the age of 102 after not being able to hug his family for months.”

