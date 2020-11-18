Jim Pass Death -Dead : Jim Pass has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Jim Pass has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.
“Bonnie-Lad on Twitter: “🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 ‘TRUE HERO’ Humble to the end… A Dunkirk & D-DAY war hero Jim Pass has died with coronavirus in a care home at the age of 102 after not being able to hug his family for months.”
🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧
'TRUE HERO'
Humble to the end…
A Dunkirk & D-DAY war hero Jim Pass has died with coronavirus in a care home at the age of 102 after not being able to hug his family for months.https://t.co/hyfjJlzzf8
— Bonnie-Lad (@LadBonnie) November 17, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.