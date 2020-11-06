Jim Ramstad Death -Dead : Former Minnesota Congressman Jim Ramstad has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Former Minnesota Congressman Jim Ramstad has died. He was 74 and had been in failing health. Served in Congress from 1991 to 2009. He served as an #mnleg state senator the decade before that. He was known for his work on addiction/recovery/mental health issues and tax policy. pic.twitter.com/7eiMyoYrpx — Brian Bakst (@Stowydad) November 6, 2020

Tributes

Angie Craig wrote

I was saddened to hear of former Congressman Jim Ramstad’s passing. He was a dedicated public servant and a passionate advocate for folks struggling with addiction. Our state is better because of his leadership and my heart is with his family during this difficult time.

ANTHONY KIEKOW wrote

Today, I learned that former Congressman Jim Ramstad passed away. I had the pleasure of being his DC intern in 2008. It was one of the best experiences of my life. Ramstad, a Republican, was what you would call a true statesmen. He left a legacy of good character. Rest in peace.

Peter Newbould wrote

RIP Jim Ramstad, a terrific champion for fairness in mental health & substance use disorder coverage by health insurance. I was proud to have worked with him and the people named in this article.

David Unmacht wrote

In my career I’ve met & worked w/ many federal elected officials from Mn. I recall w/ respect & admiration how well Congressman Jim Ramstad worked across the aisle to listen, learn & represent his District. He was gracious & welcoming in all mtgs. A rich legacy; a job well done.

R.T. Rybak wrote

I deeply disagreed with Jim Ramstad on those issues and was publically very vocal about it at the time (esp gay rights,Iraq) In spite of it we he welcomed me into his office to partner on common ground. We are missing that in this country