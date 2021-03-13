Jim Simmons Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jim Simmons has Died.

Jim Simmons has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 11. 2021.

The Big Guy Frank Sulkowski WJCL 23h · So sad to learn about the passing of Jim Simmons. The former Effingham County and Statesboro High baseball coach was 100% class. The world is a better place for having had him in it. Thoughts and prayers to the Simmons family. 1414 5 Comments Like Comment Share

Coach Simmons gave me my first real coaching job at Statesboro High School. I looked up to him in a lot of ways and am thankful for all of his guidance. RIP Coach.