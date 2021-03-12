Jim Smallbone Death – Obituary : It is with great sadness to learn the passing of Jim Smallbone after a short illness. Jim was a great member of Havant. He was a…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

It is with great sadness to learn the passing of Jim Smallbone after a short illness. Jim was a great member of Havant. He was a great role model and many players will have fond memories playing alongside him. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. #RIPJim



