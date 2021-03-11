Jim Soileau Death – Obituary : KVPI broadcast legend and former editor of the Ville Platte Gazette Jim Soileau passed away Monday, March 8. On the Tuesday edit…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

KVPI broadcast legend and former editor of the Ville Platte Gazette Jim Soileau passed away Monday, March 8. On the Tuesday edition of La Tasse de Café’, the program Jim helped to start in 1967, listeners called in to express condolences and offer prayers. https://www.villeplattetoday.com/news/soileau-signs-final-time#.YEpCVhtf3gM.twitter

