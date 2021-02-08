Jim Stinnett Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jim Stinnett has Died.

Jim Stinnett has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.

Drew but 10/24/95 Julius @drewphish Sad news. Jim Stinnett passed away yesterday. From his family: Some of Jim’s final words and wishes were to encourage and inspire us all to carry on and keep striving. So we wanted to share with you that his parting is not the closing of a door but the beginning of a new path.

