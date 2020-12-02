Jim Swafford Death -Dead – Obituaries: Grand Prairie Mayor Pro Tem Jim Swafford passed away from COVID-19.

By | December 2, 2020
0 Comment

Jim Swafford Death -Dead – Obituaries: Grand Prairie Mayor Pro Tem Jim Swafford passed away from COVID-19.

Grand Prairie Mayor Pro Tem Jim Swafford has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.

“Tiffany Liou on Twitter: “#breaking Grand Prairie Mayor Pro Tem Jim Swafford passed away from COVID-19 today. He was 84, hospitalized. He and his wife, Judy, got sick in early October. She died from complications of COVID-19 too. ”

Tributes 

The city of Grand Prairie is mourning the loss of Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Jim Swafford.

Mr. Swafford died from COVID-19…

Posted by City of Grand Prairie – Municipal Government on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.