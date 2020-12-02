Jim Swafford Death -Dead – Obituaries: Grand Prairie Mayor Pro Tem Jim Swafford passed away from COVID-19.

Grand Prairie Mayor Pro Tem Jim Swafford has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.

“Tiffany Liou on Twitter: “#breaking Grand Prairie Mayor Pro Tem Jim Swafford passed away from COVID-19 today. He was 84, hospitalized. He and his wife, Judy, got sick in early October. She died from complications of COVID-19 too. ”

Tributes

The city of Grand Prairie is mourning the loss of Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Jim Swafford. Mr. Swafford died from COVID-19… Posted by City of Grand Prairie – Municipal Government on Tuesday, December 1, 2020