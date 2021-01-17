Jim Tillman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : channel 5 weatherman Jim Tillman has Died.
channel 5 weatherman Jim Tillman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 16. 2020.
Kevin Dobie Coachman shared a link. 2h · Chicago NBC channel 5 weatherman Jim Tillman made his transition today rest in peace
Source: (20+) Save our City of Harvey world a cry for help | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Amy Jacobson
Jim Tillman was a guest on our show several times over the years. He was a true gentleman. Another amazing man who we had the pleasure to know and work with was Warner Saunders. I think about him often……
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.