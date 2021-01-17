Jim Tillman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : channel 5 weatherman Jim Tillman has Died.

channel 5 weatherman Jim Tillman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 16. 2020.

Kevin Dobie Coachman shared a link. 2h · Chicago NBC channel 5 weatherman Jim Tillman made his transition today rest in peace

Source: (20+) Save our City of Harvey world a cry for help | Facebook

Tributes

Amy Jacobson

Jim Tillman was a guest on our show several times over the years. He was a true gentleman. Another amazing man who we had the pleasure to know and work with was Warner Saunders. I think about him often……