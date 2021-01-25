Jim Tomasik Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jim Tomasik,former chair of the Libertarian Party of Tennessee has Died .
Jim Tomasik,former chair of the Libertarian Party of Tennessee has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jim Tomasik. He was a former chair of the Libertarian Party of Tennessee, and a great guy. He was the first LPTN member I met, and he explained the ballot access struggle in TN. He was kind and hard working. My condolences to his family.
— Jaron Weidner (@jaronweidner) January 25, 2021
