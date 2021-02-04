Jim Weatherly Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jim Weatherly, who wrote classic song Midnight Train To Georgia has Died .

Jim Weatherly, who wrote classic song Midnight Train To Georgia has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

Bryan White

I was crushed to hear this news last night. Jim Weatherly was one of my dear friends of over 25 years. What a massive and long spanning career this man had. His work will be heard forever. I started writing songs with Jim just after Marty Gamblin signed me to Glen Campbell Music way back when. I’m so grateful to Marty for introducing me to such an extraordinarily talented human being. Most of all, a very kind and gracious human being. We wrote a lot of songs together and I sang a lot of demos for him. So many great memories rush back when we lose friends we love. I learned so much from him and, though he was a legendary songwriter and had written songs like “Midnight Train To Georgia,” “Neither One Of Us,” “The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me,” and “A Lady Like You,” he never made me feel not worthy of being in the room with him. He always made me feel important. But make no mistake, songwriting was serious business to Jim and every line counted. I learned that from him. He was a true craftsman. I still apply so much of what Jim taught me every time I sit down to write a song. “Every line counts.”

Jim co/wrote a song called “Someone Else’s Star” that changed my life forever. For that I will be forever indebted to him. I’ll miss you Jim. Many prayers going up for Cynthia, Brighton, and Zack Please go listen to some of Jim’s incredible music today…

Kendra Ann Bradley-Norris

So sorry for the loss of this brilliant man! Sending love and prayers for you, his family and all who knew him! .

Kim Blessing Hanks

I’m so sorry for the loss of your good friend, Bryan. We are blessed that he helped to give us Someone Else’s Star. He will be missed. Sending comfort to all who knew and loved him.

Ann Fisher

My prayers and sympathies go with his family and with you. Through your words, I can hear your passion for this man and how he helped you. What fabulous songs that he wrote…as I read the titles, my head started singing them.

Susan Yeager

Thank you Jim for music that changed all of our lives! I’m so sorry for the loss of your friend!

Randy Jones

I’m very sorry to hear about this. His songs were fantastic and helped many artists, especially Gladys Knight, advance their careers. Many people are fans of his music and probably didn’t even know it. Peace and prayers to his family and friends.

Mary Buckingham Griggs

Someone Else’s Star is one of my all time favorites. So sorry for your loss. His craftsmanship will carry on his legacy in his songs.

This is very sad. He was such a gentle Giant and fabulous songwriter. I wrote songs with him and sang many demos for him. What a pro.

Travis Thibodaux

Sounds like the kind of guy that teaches you to be the kind of guy you are bro. Sorry to hear that for you. Hope ur well!

Laura Hatch Stephey

So sorry for the loss of your friend. Someone else’s star is one of my favorite songs.