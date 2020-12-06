Jim Winterbottom Death -Dead : Former Australian Sprintcar Champion and Chairman of the Sprintcar Control Council of Australia, Jim Winterbottom, has Died .

Former Australian Sprintcar Champion and Chairman of the Sprintcar Control Council of Australia, Jim Winterbottom, has passed away after a long battle with Leukemia at the age of 76 https://t.co/7EaVx5twku — Speedcafe.com (@speedcafe) December 6, 2020

