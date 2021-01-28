Jim Wong-Chu Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jim Wong-Chu, activist, community organizer, poet, author, editor, photographer, radio producer has Died.

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Jim Wong-Chu, activist, community organizer, poet, author, editor, photographer, radio producer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.

Today’s Canadian Google doodle is of celebrated writer, poet and community activist Jim Wong-Chu on his birthday. Posted by Sadie Kuehn on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Google Doodle celebrates the birthday of Jim Wong-Chu, activist, community organizer, poet, author, editor, photographer, radio producer, and historian Jim Wong-Chu, who devoted his life to amplifying the narratives of the Asian Canadian community. Jim was one of the founders of ACWW and the very first editor of Ricepaper Magazine. Born in Hong Kong on January 28, 1949, Wong-Chu moved to Canada when he was 4, and as a young adult, he settled in Vancouver, British Columbia. During the '70s he worked as a community volunteer and became interested in the use of literature to explore his identity as a Canadian of Asian heritage. In 1986, while studying creative writing at the University of British Columbia, he compiled his work into the collection "Chinatown Ghosts," one of the first poetry books ever published by a Chinese Canadian author. But Wong-Chu didn't just want to tell his story; he wanted to tell the stories of all the undiscovered talent in his community. In 1989, he began to sift through every literary magazine in the UBC library to identify pieces written by Asian Canadian writers. With co-editor Bennett Lee, he honed this collection into his first of numerous anthologies, "Many Mouthed Birds" (1991), a touchstone in the emergence of the genre of Asian Canadian literature. To promote the genre, Wong-Chu co-founded the Asian Canadian Writer's Workshop in 1996, which–along with its literary magazine Ricepaper (now a digital publication)–has continued to elevate the voices of the Asian Canadian literary arts movement to this day.

Ralph Cavallaro

Jim Wong-Chu was a Canadian poet, author, editor, and historian. He was a community organizer known for his work in establishing organizations that contributed to multicultural arts and culture in Canada. He also co-edited several anthologies featuring Asian Canadian writers.

Today he would have been 68 years old!

Todd Wong

Google celebrates Jim Wong-Chu, "cultural engineer" of Asian Canadian Literature. He is a co-founder of Asian Canadian Writers' Workshop, and he created the ACWW Emerging Writer Award (now named the Jim Wong-Chu Emerging Writer Award.


