Jim Yard Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jim Yard has Died .

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Jim Yard. Jim served DelVal as the Coordinator of the Learning Center for the past 30 years. Please keep Jim’s wife, Deb, and his sons Jake and Nate, in your thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/qQAaJtrTcM pic.twitter.com/dOHcphdrEA — DelVal (@DelVal) January 27, 2021

