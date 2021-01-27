Jim Yard Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jim Yard has Died .
Jim Yard has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Jim Yard. Jim served DelVal as the Coordinator of the Learning Center for the past 30 years. Please keep Jim’s wife, Deb, and his sons Jake and Nate, in your thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/qQAaJtrTcM pic.twitter.com/dOHcphdrEA
— DelVal (@DelVal) January 27, 2021
