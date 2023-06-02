Jimbo Fisher net worth: Analyzing Jimbo Fisher’s Contract, Salary, Buyout, and Net Worth at Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher: The King of College Football Coaching

Jimbo Fisher, the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, is one of the most esteemed figures in college football coaching. With his exceptional strategy and leadership, Fisher has led the Aggies to three consecutive bowl games since his arrival in 2018. In this article, we will delve into the details of Fisher’s contract, salary, buyout clause, net worth, and track record.

Jimbo Fisher Contract & Salary

Fisher’s move from Florida State University to Texas A&M in 2018 was groundbreaking. Recognizing his efforts and potential, Texas A&M extended his contract in 2021 with a phenomenal $95 million guaranteed deal that runs through 2031, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

Fisher’s salary structure includes a base salary of $500,000 per annum and an impressive supplemental income, which looks like this:

2023: $8,650,000

2024: $8,750,000

2025: $8,850,000

2026: $8,950,000

2027: $9,050,000

2028: $9,150,000

2029: $9,250,000

2030: $9,350,000

2031: $9,450,000

This puts Fisher’s 2023 salary at $9.15 million. In addition to his salary, Fisher’s contract includes enticing incentives and perks, such as use of a private jet, cars provided by the program, and a country club membership.

Jimbo Fisher Buyout

The buyout clause in Fisher’s contract provides protection to Fisher, securing his financial future and fostering an environment of stability and trust between him and the institution. If Fisher were to be dismissed after the 2023 season, he would be owed a staggering $77 million.

The clause in Fisher’s contract states that if Fisher is fired without cause prior to the end of his contract, he will be owed the outstanding amount of his contract regardless. Here’s how it breaks down, with his termination date and buyout amount below:

Jan. 1, 2023: $85,950,000

Jan. 1, 2024: $76,800,000

Jan. 1, 2025: $67,550,000

Jan. 1, 2026: $58,200,000

Jan. 1, 2027: $48,750,000

Jan. 1, 2028: $39,200,000

Jan. 1, 2029: $29,550,000

Jan. 1, 2030: $19,800,000

Jan. 1, 2031: $9,950,000

A quarter of this amount would be payable within 60 days of termination, with the balance settled in annual installments through 2031.

Jimbo Fisher Record

Fisher’s outstanding record reflects his football genius. Boasting a career record of 122-44, Fisher led Florida State University to a national championship, three ACC championships, and four ACC Atlantic Division titles. At Texas A&M, he holds three bowl wins (Gator, Texas, and Orange) under his belt and has managed to position the team fourth in the country in 2020 with a stellar 9-1 record. His overall tenure at A&M stands at 39-21, with a 23-18 record in the SEC.

Jimbo Fisher Net Worth

Jimbo Fisher’s net worth is estimated at over $25 million, which is a testament to his longevity, expertise, and success in college football. His well-negotiated contracts, coupled with the lucrative incentives and bonuses, have played significant roles in accumulating this net worth.

However, Fisher’s net worth is more than just a number. It reflects the industry’s recognition of his talent and the value he brings to the sport. It signifies his hard-earned standing in the football world, a place he’s carved out through years of dedication, resilience, and, above all, an unwavering passion for the game.

Conclusion

Jimbo Fisher’s journey in Aggieland has been quite the ride. With his exceptional strategy and leadership, Fisher has managed to position Texas A&M as a force to be reckoned with in the college football world. His contract, salary, buyout clause, net worth, and track record are a testament to his football genius. With Fisher at the helm, the future of Texas A&M football looks bright.

Texas A&M football College football coaches SEC football Athletic contracts Sports salaries

News Source : The Sports Daily

Source Link :Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher contract, salary, buyout & net worth/