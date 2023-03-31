Jimi Hendrix dies at 27 after final concert.

On September 6, 1970, Jimi Hendrix took to the stage in Fehmarn, Germany at the Open Air Love and Peace Festival. Sadly, this performance would ultimately become his last, as he tragically passed away at the young age of 27, just twelve days later. May his musical brilliance continue to live on.

On September 6, 1970, Jimi Hendrix took to the stage at the Open Air Love and Peace Festival in Fehmarn, Germany. Little did anyone know that this would be his final concert, as the legendary guitarist passed away just twelve days later at the age of 27.

Hendrix’s performance at the festival was one of the last chances for fans to see him play live. He had already performed at the Isle of Wight festival a few weeks earlier, and was scheduled to begin a tour of the United States later that month. However, fate had other plans.

Despite the knowledge of his impending tour and the looming fatigue, Hendrix gave it his all during his performance at the festival. Reports suggest that he played a mix of his classic hits and some new material for the crowd, keeping them engaged and entertained from start to finish.

The festival itself was one of the largest and most ambitious in Europe at the time, attracting a diverse range of performers and attendees from across the continent. Hendrix’s appearance was one of the most highly anticipated, and his final performance undoubtedly left a lasting impression on those in attendance.

Tragically, just over a week later, Hendrix was found dead in his hotel room in London. His passing was a shock to the music world, and left fans mourning the loss of one of the greatest guitarists of all time.

To this day, Hendrix’s music continues to inspire and delight listeners around the world. His legacy lives on through his recordings, which include some of the most iconic songs in rock history, as well as through the countless musicians who have been influenced by his style and sound. The Open Air Love and Peace Festival, and Hendrix’s final performance, remain a poignant reminder of the talent and artistry of this musical icon.

Jimi Hendrix in Fehmarn, Germany on September 6, 1970 at the Open Air Love and Peace Festival. His show that afternoon would end up being his final concert, as he passed away at age 27 on September 18 pic.twitter.com/bndPpXDz3l — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) March 31, 2023

