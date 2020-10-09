Jimmie Lee Solomon Death – Dead : Jimmie Lee Solomon Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Jimmie Lee Solomon has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

The Players Association is saddened to learn of Jimmie Lee Solomon’s passing. We send our condolences to his family and friends. — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) October 9, 2020

Jimmie Lee Solomon, a former Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations and EVP of Baseball Development for MLB has passed away. He was 64. Solomon was the person at MLB who worked with MiLB for years on the MLB-MiLB relationship in addition to many other roles. pic.twitter.com/dUm4MOsU2l — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) October 9, 2020

Tributes

RIP Jimmie Lee Solomon, mentor to Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray & Hunter Greene in sports, Amir Windom in entertainment & philanthropy, Laura Mitchell Wilde in mental coaching & many others. A lifelong best friend to the Mayor of Houston. Commissioner Manfred had these kind words: pic.twitter.com/78L0kVG0Vo — Dinn Mann (@mooseoutfront) October 9, 2020

Sharon Robinson wrote

Was so sorry to hear of Jimmie Lee Solomon’s passing. He was a friend and co-worker

@MLB All that knew Jimmie has a favorite story to tell. He touched many lives. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.

Very sad day for baseball. Jimmie Lee Solomon passes away at the age of 64. Did an incredible amount of work on growing youth initiatives and the Civi Rights Game. Statement from Manfred. pic.twitter.com/AxYtvTFVFP — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) October 9, 2020

Utterly shocked.

Former Major League Baseball official Jimmie Lee Solomon, who was connected to many Houston civic and business leaders, has died at the age of 64. pic.twitter.com/RmV4OrWjZo — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) October 9, 2020

.@houmayor Sylvester Turner mourning the loss of his friend & former classmate at @Harvard_Law, former Major League Baseball executive Jimmie Lee Solomon, who passed away at the age of 64. Solomon is from Thompsons, Tx in Fort Bend County. Jimmie was a MLB executive for 7 years. pic.twitter.com/sM8OSCV8Zt — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 9, 2020