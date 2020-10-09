Jimmie Lee Solomon Death – Dead : Jimmie Lee Solomon Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

October 9, 2020
0 Comment

Jimmie Lee Solomon has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“MLBPA Communications on Twitter: “The Players Association is saddened to learn of Jimmie Lee Solomon’s passing. We send our condolences to his family and friends.”

 

Tributes 

Sharon Robinson wrote
Was so sorry to hear of Jimmie Lee Solomon’s passing. He was a friend and co-worker
@MLB All that knew Jimmie has a favorite story to tell. He touched many lives. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.

