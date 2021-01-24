Jimmie Rodgers Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jimmie Rodgers, singer of the 1957 hits “Honeycomb” and “Kisses Sweeter Than Wine has Died .

Jimmie Rodgers, singer of the 1957 hits “Honeycomb” and “Kisses Sweeter Than Wine has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Jimmie Rodgers, singer of the 1957 hits “Honeycomb” and “Kisses Sweeter Than Wine” whose career in music and movies was disrupted by a severe head injury a decade later, has died at age 87. https://t.co/WmqlEZwk6j — KEVN Black Hills FOX (@BlackHillsFOX) January 24, 2021

KEVN Black Hills FOX @BlackHillsFOX Jimmie Rodgers, singer of the 1957 hits “Honeycomb” and “Kisses Sweeter Than Wine” whose career in music and movies was disrupted by a severe head injury a decade later, has died at age 87.